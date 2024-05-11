Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Raised to $52.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.58.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLBD

Blue Bird Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BLBD stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.74. 1,096,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,102. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $317.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 57,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,899,546.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 57,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,899,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,115,159 shares of company stock valued at $135,385,519. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $5,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,292,000 after purchasing an additional 505,727 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 329,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 157,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.