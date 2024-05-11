Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 78.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OBDC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.