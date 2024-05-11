Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Update

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,800 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the April 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blue Star Foods stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,432,116. Blue Star Foods has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

