BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) a C$1.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 price objective on NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NextSource Materials Price Performance

NEXT opened at C$0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. NextSource Materials has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

NextSource Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.