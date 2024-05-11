BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) a C$1.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 price objective on NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
NextSource Materials Price Performance
NEXT opened at C$0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. NextSource Materials has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.19.
NextSource Materials Company Profile
