BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $58.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

