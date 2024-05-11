BNB Price Tops $589.41 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $589.41 or 0.00964380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $86.99 billion and approximately $1.38 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,586,919 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,586,958.1222368. The last known price of BNB is 584.18241769 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2155 active market(s) with $1,521,304,204.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

