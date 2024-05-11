BNB Price Tops $589.41 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $589.41 or 0.00964380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $86.99 billion and approximately $1.38 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,586,919 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,586,958.1222368. The last known price of BNB is 584.18241769 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2155 active market(s) with $1,521,304,204.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.