boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.33) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 42.50 ($0.53).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on boohoo group

boohoo group Stock Up 3.0 %

boohoo group Company Profile

LON:BOO opened at GBX 35.20 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 46.93 ($0.59). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £447.04 million, a P/E ratio of -502.86 and a beta of 1.76.

(Get Free Report)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.