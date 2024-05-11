boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.33) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 42.50 ($0.53).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on boohoo group
boohoo group Stock Up 3.0 %
boohoo group Company Profile
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.