Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $156.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $156.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

