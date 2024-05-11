Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Raised to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $273.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $337.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.00.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $291.11 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $264.63 and a 1-year high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.96.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 88.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Further Reading

