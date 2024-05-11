Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Boxlight’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Boxlight from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Boxlight Stock Performance

Boxlight stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 23,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,328. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boxlight will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

