BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Songlin Ye Sells 300 Shares

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.20, for a total value of C$20,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,625.60.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.

Shares of BQE Water stock traded down C$1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538. BQE Water Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.22 and a twelve month high of C$69.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.46 million, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.42.

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.01 million for the quarter. BQE Water had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 14.63%.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

