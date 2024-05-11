Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Financial Comparison

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.29 million ($143.89) -0.03 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.19 million ($0.41) -1.11

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -275.06% -56.28% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -376.40%

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics beats Windtree Therapeutics on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock. It also develops AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure. In addition, it is developing aPKCi Inhibitorfor the treatment of cutaneous malignancies and solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration with Chang Gung University; collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sales of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; license, development and commercialization agreement with Lee's Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. and Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd.; license agreement with Philip Morris USA, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis; and for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.