BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Up 300.0% in April

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ BCTXW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

