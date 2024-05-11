Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 273.2% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.07. 8,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,332. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th were paid a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

