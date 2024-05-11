Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

