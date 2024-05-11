Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target at $17.53

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

