Brokerages Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) PT at $56.00

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ATI opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. ATI has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATI by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ATI by 73.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

