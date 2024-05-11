Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Target Price at $92.71

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,542.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,062,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,550 shares of company stock valued at $20,384,302. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.