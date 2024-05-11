Brokerages Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) PT at $4.94

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,200 shares of company stock worth $237,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in FIGS by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS opened at $5.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $915.81 million, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. FIGS has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. FIGS’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

