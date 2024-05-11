Brokerages Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) PT at $4.94

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGS
Insider Transactions at FIGS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in FIGS by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
FIGS Price Performance
FIGS opened at $5.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $915.81 million, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. FIGS has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $8.84.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. FIGS’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FIGS
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.