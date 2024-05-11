Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) PT at $485.40

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $485.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $468.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

