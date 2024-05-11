Brokerages Set PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Target Price at $8.43

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on PWFL shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

PowerFleet Trading Up 3.2 %

PWFL opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. PowerFleet has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $561.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.75.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 17.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PowerFleet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

