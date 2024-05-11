Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price at $44.25

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CG

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CG opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.