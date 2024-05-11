Brokerages Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target at $21.75

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

VTYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $288.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,816,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 962.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 987,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the period. venBio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 78.9% in the third quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 758,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 334,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,475,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,257,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 259,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

