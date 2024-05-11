Brokers Issue Forecasts for Omnicom Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Omnicom Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OMC. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,348 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 62,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

