Brokers Offer Predictions for The GEO Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for The GEO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in The GEO Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

