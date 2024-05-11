Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 182714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.
The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Brookfield
In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557,749 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
