Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the April 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

