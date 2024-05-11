Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $87.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 865,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,861.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after acquiring an additional 769,051 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

