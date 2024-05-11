Bryan Dixon Acquires 725,000 Shares of Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR) Stock

Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Dixon acquired 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$36,975.00 ($24,486.75).
Burley Minerals Price Performance
Burley Minerals Company Profile
Burley Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for iron, nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGE deposits. It holds a 70% interest in the Yerecoin Project covering an area of approximately 105.5 square kilometers located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Burley Minerals
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Burley Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burley Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.