BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Short Interest Up 72.4% in April

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BTC Digital Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of BTCT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 8,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. BTC Digital has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

About BTC Digital

Featured Stories

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

