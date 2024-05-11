BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Up 60%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 60% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 320,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 481% from the average daily volume of 55,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 56.53.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

