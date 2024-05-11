Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $225.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Shares of BLDR opened at $166.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.31 and a 200 day moving average of $169.51.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

