Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 15th

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BNR opened at $0.79 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 121.79% and a negative return on equity of 71.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( NASDAQ:BNR Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.12% of Burning Rock Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

