C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on July 1st

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,738. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

