Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,066 shares of company stock valued at $52,199,975. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $287.48 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.92 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.