Calix (NYSE:CALX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CALX. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Calix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CALX

Calix Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Shares of CALX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. 420,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 98.81 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. Calix has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Calix by 516.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,852,000 after purchasing an additional 900,713 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,259,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $26,483,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Calix by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,240,000 after purchasing an additional 554,003 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.