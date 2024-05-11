Canaan (CAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Canaan has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 195.84%.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CAN stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Canaan has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $224.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.11.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.