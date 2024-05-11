Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $52.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPD. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Rapid7 stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

