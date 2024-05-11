Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $127.42. The stock had a trading volume of 580,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,355. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.36. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

