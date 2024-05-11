Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) to Issue $1.75 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE:CTC opened at C$240.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$243.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$258.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$820.83 million, a PE ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$224.35 and a twelve month high of C$325.90.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.81 by C($1.43). Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of C$4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Tire will post 11.1758989 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

