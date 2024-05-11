Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.73

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7327 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Capgemini’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.
Capgemini Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $44.17 on Friday. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02.
Capgemini Company Profile
