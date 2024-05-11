Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $415.00

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $415.00 and last traded at $415.00, with a volume of 65991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $408.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,586 shares of company stock worth $3,504,388. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

