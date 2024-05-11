Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 817,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of CRRFY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 73,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,598. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

