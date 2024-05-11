Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 817,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRRFY
Carrefour Stock Performance
Carrefour Company Profile
Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carrefour
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.