Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $17.07

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $18.03. Cars.com shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 85,201 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cars.com Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

