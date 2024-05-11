Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $6,842,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,026,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Down 2.9 %

CVNA opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,268,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $2,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 56.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 280,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

