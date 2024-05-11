Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36), reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%.

Catalent Trading Down 0.3 %

CTLT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CTLT. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Sunday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Catalent by 1,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

