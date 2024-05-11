CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$83.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CCL Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.50.

CCL.B traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$70.73. 327,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,159. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$74.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$70.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The firm has a market cap of C$11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total value of C$73,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.28, for a total value of C$365,867.79. Also, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,799 shares of company stock worth $21,357,228. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

