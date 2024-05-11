CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) SVP Acquires $11,120.00 in Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia B. Prichep acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,933.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CVM opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
