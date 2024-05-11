CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) SVP Acquires $11,120.00 in Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia B. Prichep acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,933.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

CVM opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 297.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 20.5% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVM

About CEL-SCI

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.