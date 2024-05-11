Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $161.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. Barclays cut Celanese from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.78.

NYSE:CE traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.69. 767,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,730. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.75.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

