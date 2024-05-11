Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $173.00 at Mizuho

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $161.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Celanese stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.69. 767,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,730. Celanese has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.15 and its 200-day moving average is $147.75.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Celanese by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

